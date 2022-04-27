Rupert Soames Sells 117,606 Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($224,839.41).

Shares of LON SRP traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 151.80 ($1.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,084,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. Serco Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.90 ($1.96). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

SRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.36) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.06) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177 ($2.26).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

