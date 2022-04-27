Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.03. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

