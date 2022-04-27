Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RSI opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04.
Several research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
