RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 2,766.7% in April

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($41.18) to €42.50 ($45.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($45.16) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €46.50 ($50.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

