Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System updated its Q2 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

Shares of R traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. 28,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 136,186 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Ryder System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

