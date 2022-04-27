Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System updated its Q2 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.
Shares of R traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. 28,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.
R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.
Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryder System (R)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.