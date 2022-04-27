Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.83 billion.Ryder System also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of R stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,186 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $5,341,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

