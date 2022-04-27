Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. Ryder System also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

NYSE:R opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ryder System by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,186 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $5,341,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.