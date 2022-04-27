Ryerson (RYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $3.780-$3.940 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.13. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Get Ryerson alerts:

NYSE RYI opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryerson by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ryerson by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryerson by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ryerson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ryerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.