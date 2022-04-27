S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.58) to GBX 685 ($8.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.00.
OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. S4 Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.00.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S4 Capital (SCPPF)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.