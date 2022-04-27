S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.58) to GBX 685 ($8.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.00.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. S4 Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.