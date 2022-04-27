S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $685.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.58) to GBX 685 ($8.73) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. S4 Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.00.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S4 Capital (SCPPF)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.