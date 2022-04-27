Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Sells C$10,500.00 in Stock

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Andres Tinajero sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354,500 shares in the company, valued at C$406,350.

Shares of SAE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.29. The company had a trading volume of 619,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,321. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21. Sable Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 74.63 and a current ratio of 76.86.

Get Sable Resources alerts:

About Sable Resources (Get Rating)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 58,629 hectares (ha), El Fierro project, El Fierrazo project, Los Pumas project, and Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and Vinata project, El Escarpe project, and Sain Alto and Caolin mineral application covering an area of 39,414 ha titled located in Mexico.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.