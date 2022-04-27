Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE) Director Sells C$10,500.00 in Stock

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) Director Andres Tinajero sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354,500 shares in the company, valued at C$406,350.
Shares of SAE traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.29. The company had a trading volume of 619,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,321. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21. Sable Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 74.63 and a current ratio of 76.86.
About Sable Resources
