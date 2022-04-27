Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $161.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.70 million and the lowest is $159.00 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $644.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.26 million to $652.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $661.82 million, with estimates ranging from $635.15 million to $690.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,815,000 after acquiring an additional 232,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 285,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.