Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.37. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -235.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.