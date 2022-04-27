Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 127.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe-T Group (SFET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.