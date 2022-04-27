Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE:SFE opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.