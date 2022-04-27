Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:SFE opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

