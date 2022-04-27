Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SGA opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

