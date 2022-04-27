Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.