Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 2,410.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SRAFF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Sandfire Resources America has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

