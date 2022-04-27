Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.27.

SSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.20. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 65,700 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$591,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 332,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,989,289.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

