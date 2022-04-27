Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.