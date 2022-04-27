Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,414,300 shares, an increase of 10,621.4% from the March 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,082,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SSLZY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 168,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,178. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

