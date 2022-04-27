Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.