Saratoga Investment (SAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SAR opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.