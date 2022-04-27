Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
OTCMKTS SISXF remained flat at $$13.43 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. Savaria has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $17.74.
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.
