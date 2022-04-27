Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SIS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.90.

Get Savaria alerts:

Shares of SIS stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,188. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.31.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

About Savaria (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.