SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

