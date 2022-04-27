SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $375.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $351.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.96. SBA Communications has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $7,539,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 190.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

