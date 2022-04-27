SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.20. The stock had a trading volume of 831,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,500. SBA Communications has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.98 and a 200 day moving average of $340.96.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in SBA Communications by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

