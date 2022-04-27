Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCFLF. Citigroup lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.68) to €8.00 ($8.60) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $854.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

