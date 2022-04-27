Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

NYSE:SLB opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 124,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,390,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,362,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 55,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

