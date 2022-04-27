Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.20 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.60. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.77.
NYSE SLB opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.
In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
