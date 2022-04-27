Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.20 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.60. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.77.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.