Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €133.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €133.00 ($143.01) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($165.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €163.82 ($176.15).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €136.54 ($146.82) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($82.09). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €144.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.19.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

