Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.950 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

