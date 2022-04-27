Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE:STNG opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 227,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 121,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.