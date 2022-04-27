Scotiabank Comments on Parkland Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion.
Parkland stock opened at C$34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$41.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.73.
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,930,720.25.
Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Featured Articles
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.