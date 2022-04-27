Scotiabank Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$820.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$795.71.
Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$15.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$686.24. 24,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,143. The firm has a market cap of C$16.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$645.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$603.26. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$493.00 and a 12-month high of C$716.59.
In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Further Reading
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.