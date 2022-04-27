Scotiabank Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$820.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$795.71.

Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$15.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$686.24. 24,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,143. The firm has a market cap of C$16.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$645.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$603.26. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$493.00 and a 12-month high of C$716.59.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 64.9400076 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

