Scotiabank Increases Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target to C$54.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIPKF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Winpak stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. 13,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Winpak has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

