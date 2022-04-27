Scotiabank Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPPMF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 369,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $458.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.21.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

