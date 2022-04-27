Scotiabank Raises Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$820.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.75.

Shares of FRFHF remained flat at $$533.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $363.48 and a twelve month high of $575.00.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $33.64 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

