Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($83.87) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($71.72) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.37 ($76.74).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of G24 stock opened at €58.64 ($63.05) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($78.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.74 and its 200 day moving average is €57.38. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.