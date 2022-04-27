SEA (NYSE:SE) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

Investment analysts at CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Shares of SE stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,284. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.39. SEA has a 12-month low of $83.15 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average of $201.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SEA by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,786 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in SEA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,670,000 after buying an additional 198,381 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SEA by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

