Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 96,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,944. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Seagate Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

