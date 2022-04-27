Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

STX stock opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.74.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

