Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Shares of PPG opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

