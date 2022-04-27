Secure Energy Services (SES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Secure Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million.

TSE:SES opened at C$6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.09. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

About Secure Energy Services (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

