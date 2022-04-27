Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $198.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

