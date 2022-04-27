Seer (SEER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Seer has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 933.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Seer has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $54.63.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $529,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Seer by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Seer by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Seer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Seer by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEER. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

