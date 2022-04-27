Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SGAMY remained flat at $$4.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43. Sega Sammy has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $896.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. ( OTCMKTS:SGAMY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

