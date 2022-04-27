Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to report $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $94.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

