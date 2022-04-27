Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 1,615.2% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Senmiao Technology has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

